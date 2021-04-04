Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Chicago

Current Records: Brooklyn 34-15; Chicago 19-28

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Chicago Bulls at 2 p.m. ET Sunday at United Center after having had a few days off. The Nets should still be feeling good after a big win, while Chicago will be looking to regain their footing.

Brooklyn made easy work of the Charlotte Hornets this past Thursday and carried off a 111-89 victory. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 68-48. Power forward Jeff Green (21 points) was the top scorer for Brooklyn. Jeff Green's performance made up for a slower game against the Houston Rockets this past Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Chicago came up short against the Utah Jazz this past Friday, falling 113-106. The losing side was boosted by power forward Thaddeus Young, who had 25 points along with seven rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Brooklyn is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Nets, who are 24-25 against the spread.

Brooklyn came out on top in a nail-biter against the Bulls when the two teams previously met in March of last year, sneaking past 110-107. The rematch might be a little tougher for Brooklyn since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nets are a slight 2-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Brooklyn have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Chicago.

Injury Report for Chicago

Zach LaVine: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)

Garrett Temple: Out (Hamstring)

Coby White: Out (Covid-19)

Injury Report for Brooklyn