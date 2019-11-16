Bulls vs. Nets: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Chicago (home) vs. Brooklyn (away)

Current Records: Chicago 4-8; Brooklyn 4-7

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.55 points per game. They are staying on the road on Saturday, facing off against the Chicago Bulls at 6 p.m. ET at United Center. Despite their defensive woes, Brooklyn struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 116.82 points per game.

It was a hard-fought matchup, but the Nets had to settle for a 101-93 loss against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. SG Garrett Temple wasn't much of a difference maker for Brooklyn; he played for 25 minutes but picked up just seven points on 2-for-11 shooting.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 43 turnovers, the Milwaukee Bucks took down Chicago 124-115.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Brooklyn has allowed their opponents an average of 9.1 steals per game, the most in the league. To make matters even worse for Brooklyn, Chicago comes into the contest boasting the most steals per game in the league at 9.92. In other words, the Nets will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

The Bulls are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Nets.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulls, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: 229

Brooklyn have won eight out of their last 14 games against Chicago.