Bulls vs. Nets: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Bulls vs. Nets basketball game
Who's Playing
Chicago (home) vs. Brooklyn (away)
Current Records: Chicago 4-8; Brooklyn 4-7
What to Know
The Brooklyn Nets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.55 points per game. They are staying on the road on Saturday, facing off against the Chicago Bulls at 6 p.m. ET at United Center. Despite their defensive woes, Brooklyn struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 116.82 points per game.
It was a hard-fought matchup, but the Nets had to settle for a 101-93 loss against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. SG Garrett Temple wasn't much of a difference maker for Brooklyn; he played for 25 minutes but picked up just seven points on 2-for-11 shooting.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 43 turnovers, the Milwaukee Bucks took down Chicago 124-115.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Brooklyn has allowed their opponents an average of 9.1 steals per game, the most in the league. To make matters even worse for Brooklyn, Chicago comes into the contest boasting the most steals per game in the league at 9.92. In other words, the Nets will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $35.00
Odds
The Bulls are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Nets.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulls, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: 229
Series History
Brooklyn have won eight out of their last 14 games against Chicago.
- Feb 08, 2019 - Chicago 125 vs. Brooklyn 106
- Jan 29, 2019 - Brooklyn 122 vs. Chicago 117
- Jan 06, 2019 - Brooklyn 117 vs. Chicago 100
- Dec 19, 2018 - Brooklyn 96 vs. Chicago 93
- Apr 09, 2018 - Brooklyn 114 vs. Chicago 105
- Apr 07, 2018 - Brooklyn 124 vs. Chicago 96
- Feb 26, 2018 - Brooklyn 104 vs. Chicago 87
- Apr 12, 2017 - Chicago 112 vs. Brooklyn 73
- Apr 08, 2017 - Brooklyn 107 vs. Chicago 106
- Dec 28, 2016 - Chicago 101 vs. Brooklyn 99
- Oct 31, 2016 - Chicago 118 vs. Brooklyn 88
- Mar 17, 2016 - Chicago 118 vs. Brooklyn 102
- Dec 21, 2015 - Brooklyn 105 vs. Chicago 102
- Oct 28, 2015 - Chicago 115 vs. Brooklyn 100
