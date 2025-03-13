The Chicago Bulls will host the Brooklyn Nets for an Eastern Conference showdown on Thursday in the NBA. The Bulls are currently 10th in the East standings with a 27-38 record, while Brooklyn is 13th at 22-43 after losses in eight of its last nine games. The Nets have won and covered the spread in four of their last five head-to-head meetings with the Bulls, but Chicago is 8-2 against the number over its last 10 games.

Tipoff on Thursday night is at at 8 p.m. ET at the United Center in Chicago. The Bulls are favored by 2 points in the latest Bulls vs. Nets odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 230 points. Before entering any Nets vs. Bulls picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on Chicago vs. Brooklyn. Here are several NBA betting lines for Nets vs. Bulls:

Bulls vs. Nets spread: Chicago -2

Bulls vs. Nets over/under: 230 points

Bulls vs. Nets money line: Chicago -134, Brooklyn +113

Bulls vs. Nets picks:

Bulls vs. Nets streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Bulls can cover

Chicago is on a three-game winning streak that has given the franchise a 4.5-game lead over the Raptors for the final spot in the NBA play-in tournament. The Bulls are coming off a dominant 121-103 win over the Pacers where they held Indiana to 39.6% shooting from the floor.

Josh Giddey and Coby White both had 29 points in the victory, and Nikola Vucevic recorded his 37th double-double of the season while coming off the bench with 11 points and 11 rebounds. The Bulls have covered the spread in four of their last five home games and are 6-2 against the number in their last eight games against Eastern Conference opponents.

Why the Nets can cover

Meanwhile, the Nets suffered a 109-104 loss to the Cavaliers on Tuesday but did cover comfortably as 14.5-point underdogs against the best team in the conference. Brooklyn has now covered the spread in three of its last four games and is also 5-1 against the spread in its last six games played on a Thursday.

Cam Thomas led the Nets with 27 points in the loss to Cleveland, and Cameron Johnson added 17 points, five rebounds and five assists. These two franchises have split their two previous matchups this season both straight up and against the spread but haven't played yet in this calendar year. Brooklyn could get a bit of a break tonight as Chicago may be without two key players in Lonzo Ball (wrist) and Giddey (ankle), both of whom are listed as doubtful.

How to make Bulls vs. Nets picks

The model has simulated Brooklyn vs. Chicago 10,000 times and the results are in.

So who wins Bulls vs. Nets on Thursday?

