Bulls vs. Nets odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, March 8 predictions from model on 49-31 roll

The Chicago Bulls and the Brooklyn Nets will face off in a matinee matchup on Sunday afternoon. Both teams have battled injuries throughout the season, with Kyrie Irving (shoulder) remaining sidelined and Garrett Temple (ankle) also out for Brooklyn. For the Bulls, Zach LaVine (quad) and Ryan Arcidiacono (Achilles) are questionable for Sunday's matchup.

Tip-off is at 3 p.m. ET at the Barclays Center. Sportsbooks list the Nets as 6.5-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 220.5 in the latest Bulls vs. Nets odds. Before you make any Nets vs. Bulls picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Bulls vs. Nets spread: Nets -6.5

Bulls vs. Nets over-under: 220.5 points

Bulls vs. Nets money line: Nets -279, Bulls +223

CHI: The Bulls are 3-6 against the spread in their last nine games

BKN: The Nets are 3-4 against the spread in their last seven games

Why the Bulls can cover

The model knows that the Bulls are a solid defensive team, allowing only 110.1 points per 100 possessions in an NBA landscape that greatly favors offense. Chicago is the NBA's best team at forcing turnovers, creating a giveaway on 17.8 percent of possessions, and that havoc helps to increase the team's overall effectiveness.

On the offensive side, rookie guard Coby White has been on fire in recent weeks, and Chicago will need that to continue. White is averaging 27.7 points per game in his last seven appearances. The Bulls are also very good on the offensive glass, securing 25.6 percent of their own missed shots, and those second-chance opportunities will be crucial against Brooklyn.

Why the Nets can cover

The model also realizes that Brooklyn is a very stout team on the defensive side, with the Nets ranking in the top-10 in points allowed per possession. The Nets do an excellent job contesting shots, resulting in a top-five mark in shooting efficiency allowed. Brooklyn is also quite good in other defensive areas, with top-10 marks in both defensive rebounding and free throw avoidance. In this matchup, the Nets are also facing a strongly below-average offense, with the Bulls entering Sunday as a bottom-five team in scoring efficiency.

Offensively, Brooklyn hasn't lit the world on fire this season, but the Nets are an elite team in offensive rebounding, grabbing 27.2 percent of their misses. Those extra chances could help boost the team's offense in a favorable overall matchup.

How to make Bulls vs. Nets picks

