Denver @ Chicago

Current Records: Denver 8-4; Chicago 6-7

What to Know

This Sunday, the Denver Nuggets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.75 points per contest. They will challenge the Chicago Bulls on the road at 8 p.m. ET Sunday at United Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Nuggets received a tough blow this past Friday as they fell 131-112 to the Boston Celtics. One thing holding Denver back was the mediocre play of small forward Michael Porter Jr., who did not have his best game: he finished with only seven points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Chicago was close but no cigar this past Wednesday as they fell 115-111 to the New Orleans Pelicans. A silver lining for Chicago was the play of small forward DeMar DeRozan, who had 33 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Denver is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

When the two teams previously met in December of last year, Denver lost to the Bulls on the road by a decisive 109-97 margin. Can the Nuggets avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $55.00

Odds

The Nuggets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Denver have won nine out of their last 12 games against Chicago.