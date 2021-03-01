Who's Playing

Denver @ Chicago

Current Records: Denver 18-15; Chicago 15-17

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls are 1-7 against the Denver Nuggets since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Monday. The Bulls will take on Denver at 8 p.m. ET at United Center after having had a few days off. While the odds are definitely not in Chicago's favor, at least they'll be on their home court in front of their own fans.

Chicago came up short against the Phoenix Suns this past Friday, falling 106-97. The top scorer for Chicago was shooting guard Zach LaVine (24 points).

Meanwhile, Denver took their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Saturday by a conclusive 126-96 score. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 65-43. The Nuggets' center Nikola Jokic did his thing and dropped a triple-double on 19 points, 13 assists, and 11 rebounds.

The Bulls are now 15-17 while Denver sits at 18-15. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Chicago enters the contest with a 48.60% field goal percentage, good for third best in the league. Denver has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the game boasting the fourth most points per game in the league at 115.5.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Nuggets are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Denver have won seven out of their last eight games against Chicago.