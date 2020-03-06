Bulls vs. Pacers: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Bulls vs. Pacers basketball game
Who's Playing
Indiana @ Chicago
Current Records: Indiana 37-25; Chicago 21-41
What to Know
The Chicago Bulls haven't won a game against the Indiana Pacers since Dec. 29 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. Chicago and Indiana will face off in a Central Division battle at 8 p.m. ET at United Center. Each game has meant fewer and fewer points for the Bulls in their past four games, so the Pacers might be catching them at a good time.
It was a hard-fought contest, but Chicago had to settle for a 115-108 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. Chicago's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of point guard Coby White, who had 26 points and six assists, and point guard Shaquille Harrison, who had 17 points.
Meanwhile, the matchup between Indiana and the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Indiana falling 119-100 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Small forward T.J. Warren (18 points) and small forward Doug McDermott (16 points) were the top scorers for Indiana.
The losses put the Bulls at 21-41 and Indiana at 37-25. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Chicago comes into the contest boasting the most steals per game in the league at 9.98. But Indiana ranks first in the league when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 6.7 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $30.00
Odds
The Pacers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 213
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Indiana have won 13 out of their last 19 games against Chicago.
- Jan 29, 2020 - Indiana 115 vs. Chicago 106
- Jan 10, 2020 - Indiana 116 vs. Chicago 105
- Nov 03, 2019 - Indiana 108 vs. Chicago 95
- Mar 05, 2019 - Indiana 105 vs. Chicago 96
- Jan 04, 2019 - Indiana 119 vs. Chicago 116
- Dec 04, 2018 - Indiana 96 vs. Chicago 90
- Nov 02, 2018 - Indiana 107 vs. Chicago 105
- Jan 06, 2018 - Indiana 125 vs. Chicago 86
- Dec 29, 2017 - Chicago 119 vs. Indiana 107
- Dec 06, 2017 - Indiana 98 vs. Chicago 96
- Nov 10, 2017 - Indiana 105 vs. Chicago 87
- Dec 30, 2016 - Indiana 111 vs. Chicago 101
- Dec 26, 2016 - Chicago 90 vs. Indiana 85
- Nov 05, 2016 - Indiana 111 vs. Chicago 94
- Oct 29, 2016 - Chicago 118 vs. Indiana 101
- Mar 29, 2016 - Chicago 98 vs. Indiana 96
- Dec 30, 2015 - Chicago 102 vs. Indiana 100
- Nov 27, 2015 - Indiana 104 vs. Chicago 92
- Nov 16, 2015 - Chicago 96 vs. Indiana 95
