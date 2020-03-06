Bulls vs. Pacers: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Indiana @ Chicago

Current Records: Indiana 37-25; Chicago 21-41

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls haven't won a game against the Indiana Pacers since Dec. 29 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. Chicago and Indiana will face off in a Central Division battle at 8 p.m. ET at United Center. Each game has meant fewer and fewer points for the Bulls in their past four games, so the Pacers might be catching them at a good time.

It was a hard-fought contest, but Chicago had to settle for a 115-108 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. Chicago's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of point guard Coby White, who had 26 points and six assists, and point guard Shaquille Harrison, who had 17 points.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Indiana and the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Indiana falling 119-100 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Small forward T.J. Warren (18 points) and small forward Doug McDermott (16 points) were the top scorers for Indiana.

The losses put the Bulls at 21-41 and Indiana at 37-25. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Chicago comes into the contest boasting the most steals per game in the league at 9.98. But Indiana ranks first in the league when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 6.7 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana

Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Pacers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 213

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Indiana have won 13 out of their last 19 games against Chicago.