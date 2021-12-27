Through 3 Quarters

Only one more quarter stands between the Chicago Bulls and the victory they were favored to collect going into this night. They have emerged as the frontrunner and are ahead of the Indiana Pacers 87-79.

Chicago has been led by center Nikola Vucevic, who so far has dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 boards along with two blocks. Power forward Domantas Sabonis has led the way so far for Indiana, as he has posted a double-double on 15 rebounds and 12 points in addition to five assists.

the Pacers have lost 92% of the time when they were down heading into the fourth quarter this year, so this one seems just about wrapped up

Who's Playing

Indiana @ Chicago

Current Records: Indiana 14-19; Chicago 19-10

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the Chicago Bulls and the Indiana Pacers will meet up at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 26 at United Center. Chicago is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The stars were brightly shining for the Bulls in a 133-118 victory over the Houston Rockets last week. Small forward DeMar DeRozan and point guard Lonzo Ball were among the main playmakers for Chicago as the former had 26 points and six assists and the latter had 19 points and eight assists along with five steals and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for Indiana in a 118-106 win over Houston this past Thursday. Among those leading the charge for Indiana was center Myles Turner, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and ten boards.

Chicago is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (13-6), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Bulls took a serious blow against the Pacers in the teams' previous meeting in November, falling 109-77. Can Chicago avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: NBATV

Odds

The Bulls are a 5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bulls as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Indiana have won 16 out of their last 24 games against Chicago.

Injury Report for Chicago

Derrick Jones Jr.: Out (Hamstring)

Alex Caruso: Out (Foot)

Tony Bradley: Out (Covid-19)

Lonzo Ball: Out (Covid-19)

Alfonzo McKinnie: Out (Covid-19)

Patrick Williams: Out (Wrist)

Injury Report for Indiana