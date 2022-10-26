Who's Playing

Indiana @ Chicago

Current Records: Indiana 1-3; Chicago 2-2

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers haven't won a game against the Chicago Bulls since Nov. 22 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Pacers and Chicago will face off in a Central Division battle at 8 p.m. ET at United Center. The Bulls will be strutting in after a victory while Indiana will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The contest between Indiana and the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Indiana falling 120-106 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Tyrese Haliburton, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten dimes along with six boards. That's the third consecutive matchup in which Haliburton has had at least ten assists.

Meanwhile, Chicago strolled past the Boston Celtics with points to spare on Monday, taking the game 120-102. The Bulls' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but small forward DeMar DeRozan led the charge as he had 25 points and five assists in addition to five rebounds.

The Pacers are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Currently 1-3 against the spread, they haven't been a good investment; on the other hand, Chicago is 3-1 ATS.

Indiana is now 1-3 while Chicago sits at 2-2. Chicago is 0-1 after wins this year, and Indiana is 1-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.79

Odds

The Bulls are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Indiana have won 16 out of their last 27 games against Chicago.