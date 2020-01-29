Bulls vs. Pacers odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 29 predictions from projection model on 33-16 run

The Indiana Pacers play host to the Chicago Bulls in an intriguing matchup on Wednesday evening. The game marks the scheduled return of Victor Oladipo, with the All-Star guard missing the entire 2019-20 season to date as a result of a knee injury. Malcolm Brogdon (concussion) and Myles Turner (illness) are questionable to play for Indiana, while Lauri Markkanen (pelvis) will miss the game for Chicago.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET at Bankers Life FieldHouse. Sportsbooks list the Pacers as nine-point home favorites, up slightly from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 214 in the latest Bulls vs. Pacers odds. Before you make any Pacers vs. Bulls picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Bulls vs. Pacers spread: Indiana -9

Bulls vs. Pacers over-under: 214 points

Bulls vs. Pacers money line: Pacers -467, Bulls +353

CHI: The Bulls are 3-2 against the spread in their last five games.

IND: The Pacers are 6-3 against the spread in their last nine games.

Why the Bulls can cover

The model knows that the Bulls are playing better basketball recently, posting a 6-4 record in their last 10 games. Chicago leads the NBA in creating turnovers, relying heavily on the havoc that creates to fuel transition opportunities on the offensive end.

The Bulls are also an above-average team in defensive rebounding and, on the whole, Jim Boylen's bunch is a top-10 defense. Chicago could also have an edge in keeping the Pacers off the free throw line, with Indiana ranking near the bottom of the NBA in creating shots at the charity stripe. Offensively, the Bulls have struggled at times, but Zach LaVine is a dynamic scoring presence, averaging 25.2 points per game this season. In his last meeting against Indiana on Jan. 10, LaVine scored 43 points and grabbed six rebounds.

Why the Pacers can cover

The model also understands that the Pacers are the more talented and accomplished team, with home-court advantage to boot. Indiana has won seven of its last nine games, helping an already impressive win-loss record this season.

Oladipo will also provide a perimeter punch that the Pacers have lacked at times this season but, even in his absence, Indiana ranks as a top-10 team on both ends of the floor. The Pacers have maintained strong shooting efficiency offensively while forcing opponents into below-average efficiency on the other end, and Indiana should be able to take full advantage of a bottom-five defense in Chicago. Plus, the Pacers have covered the spread in seven of their last eight games played on a Wednesday.

