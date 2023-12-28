We've got another exciting Central Division matchup on Thursday's NBA schedule as the Indiana Pacers and the Chicago Bulls are set to tip at 8 p.m. ET at the United Center. Chicago is 14-18 overall and 10-8 at home, while Indiana is 15-14 overall and 7-7 on the road. This will be the second meeting of the season with the Bulls winning 112-105 as 3.5-point road underdogs back in October.

However, the Pacers did win and cover the spread in three of four head-to-head meetings with the Bulls last season. This time around, Indiana is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Bulls vs. Pacers odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 240.5 points. Before entering any Pacers vs. Bulls picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Bulls vs. Pacers spread: Bulls +1.5

Bulls vs. Pacers over/under: 240.5 points

Bulls vs. Pacers money line: Bulls: +100, Pacers: -120

What you need to know about the Pacers

The Rockets typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday the Pacers proved too difficult a challenge. They snuck past the Rockets with a 123-117 win. Tyrese Haliburton continued his incredible season, shooting 7-for-13 from the 3-point line and dropping a double-double on 33 points and 10 assists.

Haliburton is now averaging 24.8 points and leads the league with 12.1 assists per game during the 2023-24 season. He's also shooting 50.5% from the floor and 42.1% from the 3-point line. After making his first All-Star team last season, Haliburton is evolving into one of the best point guards in the league. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Bulls

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Chicago beat the Atlanta Hawks 118-113 on Tuesday. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 1:55 mark of the second quarter when the Bulls were facing a 54-42 deficit. Chicago won the turnover battle 15-8 and also won the rebounding battle 48-40, spurning its fourth win in the last five games.

Andre Drummond was the standout of the matchup as he dropped a double-double on 24 points and 25 rebounds while replacing Nikola Vucevic (groin) in the starting lineup. Ayo Dosunmu was another key contributor, scoring 19 points to go along with seven rebounds and three steals. See which team to pick here.

