A Central Division battle is on tap between the Indiana Pacers and the Chicago Bulls at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at the United Center. Chicago is 29-35 overall and 18-14 at home, while Indiana is 28-36 overall and 10-21 on the road. Both teams are still in the hunt for the NBA play-in tournament but are currently fading, with Chicago and Indiana both going 3-7 in the last 10 games.

The Bulls have won six of the last 10 head-to-head matchups with the Pacers but Indiana has won and covered the spread in two of the last three meetings. This time around, Chicago is favored by 5 points in the latest Bulls vs. Pacers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 225.

Bulls vs. Pacers spread: Bulls -5

Bulls vs. Pacers over/under: 225 points

Bulls vs. Pacers money line: Chicago -225, Indiana +185

What you need to know about the Bulls

The Bulls' and the Phoenix Suns' matchup this past Friday was up for grabs at halftime, but Chicago was thoroughly outmatched 65-40 in the second half. Things couldn't have gone much worse for Chicago as they lost 125-104. A silver lining for Chicago was the play of small forward DeMar DeRozan, who had 31 points and six assists.

DeRozan is averaging 25.1 points, 5.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game this season and is coming off his sixth All-Star appearance. Zach LaVine also had 27 points in the loss to Phoenix and he's averaging 24.4 points per game on the season.

What you need to know about the Pacers

Meanwhile, Indiana lost to the San Antonio Spurs on the road by a decisive 110-99 margin. Indiana's defeat came about despite a quality game from small forward Buddy Hield, who had 27 points. Tyrese Haliburton was unable to play in that loss on Thursday and he's listed as questionable (calf) for Sunday's matchup.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Allowing an average of 117.34 points per game, the Pacers haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

