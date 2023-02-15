The Indiana Pacers host a divisional opponent at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday evening. The Pacers welcome the Chicago Bulls to Indianapolis for the third of four matchups this season. Indiana is 25-34 overall after nine losses in the last 10 games, while Chicago enters at 26-31 overall following four straight defeats. DeMar DeRozan (quad), Derrick Jones Jr. (adductor), Javonte Green (knee), and Lonzo Ball (knee) are out for the Bulls, with Alex Caruso (foot) listed as questionable. Myles Turner (back) and Daniel Theis (thumb) are questionable for the Pacers.

Bulls vs. Pacers spread: Pacers -2.5

Bulls vs. Pacers over/under: 231.5 points

Bulls vs. Pacers money line: Pacers -140, Bulls +118

CHI: The Bulls are 12-15-1 against the spread in road games

IND: The Pacers are 18-13 against the spread in home games

Why the Bulls can cover



Chicago's defense is setting an impressive pace in recent days. The Bulls are No. 3 in the NBA in defensive efficiency since the calendar flipped to 2023, giving up fewer than 1.1 points per possession. That run keys Chicago in posting a top-eight defense in the NBA this season, as opponents are shooting only 111.8 points per 100 possessions against the Bulls. The Bulls are particularly elite on the defensive glass, leading the league in second-chance points allowed (11.7 per game) and ranking in the top three in defensive rebound rate (74.1%).

Chicago is adept in preventing transition, giving up only 12.8 fast break points per game, and that is a key trait against a fast-paced Indiana team. The Bulls also rank in the top 10 in opponent field goal percentage (47.0%) and free throw attempts allowed (22.8 per game), and Indiana is below-average in field goal percentage (45.9%) and turnovers (15.1 per game) on offense.

Why the Pacers can cover

Indiana is keyed by an exciting and dynamic offense, with Tyrese Haliburton in the middle of the attack. Haliburton is averaging 20.0 points and 10.1 assists per game this season, and he is shooting 39.8% from beyond the 3-point arc. Haliburton is also the engine of Indiana's transition game, with the Pacers leading the NBA with 18.7 fast break points per game. Indiana is No. 6 in the league with 26.4 assists per game, and the Pacers shoot 79.3% at the free throw line, a top-10 figure in the NBA.

On defense, Indiana's approach is havoc-based, with the Pacers creating 15.7 turnovers per game. That ranks in the top five of the NBA, and Indiana is in the top eight in steals (8.0 per game) and blocked shots (5.8 per game). Chicago is dead-last in the NBA in 3-pointers per game (10.2) and below the league average in free throw attempts and assists per game.

