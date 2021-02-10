Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Chicago

Current Records: New Orleans 11-12; Chicago 9-14

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls haven't won a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans since April 2 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Bulls' homestand continues as they prepare to take on New Orleans at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 10 at United Center. Allowing an average of 115.74 points per game, Chicago has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the game.

It was close but no cigar for Chicago as they fell 105-101 to the Washington Wizards on Monday. One thing holding Chicago back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Denzel Valentine, who did not have his best game: he finished with 11 points on 4-for-13 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, New Orleans made easy work of the Houston Rockets on Tuesday and carried off a 130-101 victory. Small forward Brandon Ingram (22 points), shooting guard Josh Hart (20 points), and power forward Zion Williamson (20 points) were the top scorers for the Pelicans. Josh Hart's performance made up for a slower contest against the Memphis Grizzlies this past Saturday. Hart's points were the most he has had all year.

The Bulls are expected to lose this next one by 3. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 10-4 against the spread when expected to lose.

New Orleans' win lifted them to 11-12 while Chicago's defeat dropped them down to 9-14. We'll see if the Pelicans can repeat their recent success or if Chicago bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports - New Orleans

Fox Sports - New Orleans Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pelicans are a 3-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New Orleans have won six out of their last ten games against Chicago.