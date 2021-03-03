The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans are 15-19 overall and 10-7 at home, while Chicago is 15-18 overall and 8-7 on the road. The Pelicans have won six of the past seven games between the teams.

New Orleans is favored by 5.5-points in the latest Pelicans vs. Bulls odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 237. Before entering any Bulls vs. Pelicans picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Pelicans vs. Bulls spread: Pelicans -5.5

Pelicans vs. Bulls over-under: 237 points

What you need to know about the Pelicans

New Orleans topped the Utah Jazz on Monday, 129-124. Lonzo Ball had 23 points and eight assists in addition to seven rebounds. New Orleans finished 7-of-11 (.636) from three-point range, becoming the first team in the last four seasons to shoot 11 or less threes in a win. The Pelicans have won three of their past five games.

The Pelicans outscored the Jazz 74-56 in the paint on Monday. They became the first team in the last 25 seasons to score 70-plus points in the paint vs. Utah. Zion Williamson scored 29 points in his first matchup with Chicago this season. Williamson enters tonight's matchup averaging 25.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

What you need to know about the Bulls

Meanwhile, Chicago fell 118-112 to the Denver Nuggets on Monday. Zach LaVine scored 23 points. The Bulls have lost two straight games after winning three in a row. Chicago did set a season high with 28 fast break points.

The Bulls won the first meeting of the season with the Pelicans on Feb. 10, 129-116. LaVine and Coby White combined to score 76 points for Chicago, scoring 46 and 30 points, respectively. They set a new NBA record by becoming the first teammates to make eight or more three-pointers in a game, as LaVine had nine and White finished with eight.

