The Chicago Bulls (42-30) and the New Orleans Pelicans (30-42) clash in a battle on Thursday night. The Pelicans two-game win streak was halted, falling 106-103 to the Charlotte Hornets in their last outing. Meanwhile, the Bulls are in a slump, dropping four of their last five games, including a 126-98 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. DeMar DeRozan (adductor) is out for Chicago while Brandon Ingram (hamstring) is doubtful for New Orleans.

Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET from Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Bulls vs. Pelicans odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is 224.

Bulls vs. Pelicans spread: New Orleans -3.5

Bulls vs. Pelicans over-under: 224 points

Bulls vs. Pelicans money line: New Orleans -160, Chicago +140

CHI: Under is 6-1 in Bulls last seven games following an ATS loss

NO: Pelicans are 4-1 ATS in their last five games overall

Why the Bulls can cover

Center Nikola Vucevic is an elite rebounder with good post moves that could give fits to the Pelicans. Vucevic can dominate on the boards, especially on the offensive glass, leading to easy points. The two-time All-Star selection averages 18 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. Vucevic is fourth in the NBA in double-doubles (41) and on Mar. 21, the USC product had 19 points and 13 rebounds.

Guard Alex Caruso is a smart, instinctive player in the backcourt for Chicago and he possesses superb court vision, constantly diming the open man. Caruso logs eight points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game while also being one of the best on-ball defenders in the league. The Texas A&M product is a feisty defender who plays hard every night and on Mar. 12, he finished with 11 points, four assists, and four steals.

Why the Pelicans can cover

Guard CJ McCollum is a fearless scorer with an effortless jumper. McCollum knows how to get his own shot and has a strong mid-range game. The Lehigh product averages 22.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. The 2013 first-round pick has scored 25-plus in four of his last six games. In his last outing, McCollum had 27 points, six assists and went 3-for-7 from beyond the arc.

Center Jonas Valanciunas is a monster on the offensive glass with nice touch around the rim. Valanciunas is putting up 18.1 points and 11.5 rebounds per game. He is also third in the league with 45 double-doubles. The 2011 fifth-overall pick is efficient and shoots 54 percent from the field. On Mar. 21, Valanciunas produced 24 points, 18 rebounds and two blocks.

How to make Pelicans vs. Bulls picks

