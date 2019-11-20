Bulls vs. Pistons: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Chicago (home) vs. Detroit (away)

Current Records: Chicago 4-10; Detroit 4-9

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons are staying on the road on Wednesday, facing off against the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET at United Center. These two teams have had a rocky road up to this point with four consecutive losses for Detroit and three for Chicago.

Detroit was close but no cigar last week as they fell 109-106 to the Charlotte Hornets. The Pistons were up 65-51 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Meanwhile, Chicago received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 115-101 to the Milwaukee Bucks. PF Lauri Markkanen had a pretty forgettable game: he played for 26 minutes but picked up just nine points on 2-for-12 shooting.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Detroit has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.40% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. But the Bulls have only been able to knock down 42.40% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Bulls are a slight 1-point favorite against the Pistons.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 221

Series History

Detroit have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Chicago.