Bulls vs. Pistons: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Chicago (home) vs. Detroit (away)

Current Records: Chicago 1-4; Detroit 2-3

Last Season Records: Chicago 22-60; Detroit 41-41

What to Know

Detroit is 12-4 against Chicago since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. Detroit and Chicago will face off in a Central Division battle at 8 p.m. ET at United Center. The Pistons will be hoping to build upon the 131-108 win they picked up against Chicago the last time they played in March.

The contest between Detroit and Toronto on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Detroit falling 125-113, it was darn close. The Pistons got a solid performance out of C Andre Drummond, who dropped a double-double on 22 boards and 21 points; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, the Bulls were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 117-111 to Cleveland.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Pistons have allowed their opponents an average of 10.8 steals per game, the second most in the league. To make matters even worse for the Pistons, the Bulls enter the game with 9.2 steals per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. In other words, Detroit will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Detroit have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Chicago.