Bulls vs. Pistons: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Bulls vs. Pistons basketball game
Who's Playing
Chicago (home) vs. Detroit (away)
Current Records: Chicago 1-4; Detroit 2-3
Last Season Records: Chicago 22-60; Detroit 41-41
What to Know
Detroit is 12-4 against Chicago since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. Detroit and Chicago will face off in a Central Division battle at 8 p.m. ET at United Center. The Pistons will be hoping to build upon the 131-108 win they picked up against Chicago the last time they played in March.
The contest between Detroit and Toronto on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Detroit falling 125-113, it was darn close. The Pistons got a solid performance out of C Andre Drummond, who dropped a double-double on 22 boards and 21 points; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Meanwhile, the Bulls were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 117-111 to Cleveland.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Pistons have allowed their opponents an average of 10.8 steals per game, the second most in the league. To make matters even worse for the Pistons, the Bulls enter the game with 9.2 steals per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. In other words, Detroit will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Detroit have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Chicago.
- Mar 10, 2019 - Detroit 131 vs. Chicago 108
- Mar 08, 2019 - Detroit 112 vs. Chicago 104
- Nov 30, 2018 - Detroit 107 vs. Chicago 88
- Oct 20, 2018 - Detroit 118 vs. Chicago 116
- Apr 11, 2018 - Detroit 119 vs. Chicago 87
- Mar 24, 2018 - Detroit 117 vs. Chicago 95
- Mar 09, 2018 - Detroit 99 vs. Chicago 83
- Jan 13, 2018 - Chicago 107 vs. Detroit 105
- Mar 22, 2017 - Chicago 117 vs. Detroit 95
- Mar 06, 2017 - Detroit 109 vs. Chicago 95
- Dec 19, 2016 - Chicago 113 vs. Detroit 82
- Dec 06, 2016 - Detroit 102 vs. Chicago 91
- Apr 02, 2016 - Detroit 94 vs. Chicago 90
- Jan 18, 2016 - Chicago 111 vs. Detroit 101
- Dec 18, 2015 - Detroit 147 vs. Chicago 144
- Oct 30, 2015 - Detroit 98 vs. Chicago 94
