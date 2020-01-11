Bulls vs. Pistons odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 11 predictions from proven computer model

The Chicago Bulls and the Detroit Pistons are set to square off in a Central Division matchup at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is 14-25 overall and 8-11 at home, while Chicago is 13-26 overall and 6-12 on the road. Detroit is favored by four points in the latest Pistons vs. Bulls odds, while the over-under is set at 217. Before entering any Bulls vs. Pistons picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $1,800 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 11 on a blistering 26-13 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Pistons vs. Bulls 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Detroit took Cleveland to overtime on Thursday but wound up falling 115-112. The Pistons did get another monster game from center Andre Drummond, who posted a double-double on 28 points and 23 rebounds.

Detroit is dealing with a lengthy injury list that is headlined by Blake Griffin (knee), who might miss the rest of the season. Reggie Jackson (back) and Luke Kennard (knee) remain out indefinitely, while Markieff Morris (foot) and Bruce Brown (thumb) are both day-to-day. One recent bright spot, however, has been the play of rookie Sekou Doumbouya, who is averaging 12.4 points and and 5.8 rebounds per game in January.

Meanwhile, Chicago lost to Indiana by a decisive 116-105 margin in its last outing. Point guard Zach LaVine had a nice outing for the Bulls, finishing with 43 points in addition to six boards in the loss. The Bulls also got some tough injury news this week when it was confirmed that Wendell Carter Jr., Chicago's No. 7 overall pick out of Duke in the 2018 NBA Draft, will miss 4-6 weeks with an ankle sprain. Carter is averaging 11.7 points and 9.9 rebounds per contest this season. That's a tough blow for a team that has lost six straight and is well behind the pack in the NBA playoff picture.

Neither team has been great against the spread this season with Chicago posting an 18-20-1 mark against the number, while Detroit is 14-24-1.

So who wins Pistons vs. Bulls? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.