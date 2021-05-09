The Detroit Pistons and the Chicago Bulls are set to square off in a Central Division matchup at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons are 20-48 overall and 13-19 at home, while Chicago is 28-39 overall and 15-19 on the road. The Bulls have won six straight meetings against Detroit.

Chicago is favored by nine-points in the latest Pistons vs. Bulls odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 219.

Pistons vs. Bulls spread: Pistons +9

Pistons vs. Bulls over-under: 219 points

Pistons vs. Bulls money line: Chicago -430, Detroit +350

What you need to know about the Pistons

The contest between Detroit and the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Detroit falling 118-104 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. The top scorers for Detroit were Jerami Grant (14 points), Saddiq Bey (14 points), Sekou Doumbouya (12 points), and Mason Plumlee (12 points).

Despite losing five of their last six games, the Pistons will enter Sunday's contest confident they can keep it close. That's because Detroit is 5-2 against the spread in its last seven home games. In addition, the Pistons are 9-4 against the spread in their last 13 home games against the Bulls.

What you need to know about the Bulls

Meanwhile, you can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Chicago's strategy against the Boston Celtics on Friday. The Bulls put the hurt on Boston with a sharp 121-99 victory. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Chicago had established a 94-74 advantage.

Point guard Coby White looked sharp as he shot 7-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points, five dimes and seven rebounds. For the season, White is averaging 15.1 points, 4.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

How to make Pistons vs. Bulls picks

