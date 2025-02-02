The Chicago Bulls will visit the Detroit Pistons for an Eastern Conference matchup on Sunday afternoon. Detroit is 24-24 on the season and is currently seventh in the East, while Chicago is 21-28 and sits 10th in the standings. This was once one of the most intense rivalries in the sport, but the Bulls have dominated of late, winning 18 of the last 20 head-to-head matchups and going 15-4-1 against the spread during that span.

Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The Pistons are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Pistons vs. Bulls odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 233. Before you make any Bulls vs. Pistons picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Detroit vs. Chicago 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Bulls vs. Pistons:

Pistons vs. Bulls spread: Detroit -5.5

Pistons vs. Bulls over/under: 233 points

Pistons vs. Bulls money line: Detroit -214, Chicago +176

Pistons vs. Bulls streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Pistons can cover

Detroit got back to .500 on the season on Friday with a 117-102 win over the Dallas Mavericks. First-time NBA All-Star Cade Cunningham had 40 points in the victory, while Jalen Duren added a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds.

The triumph ended a three-game losing streak where the Pistons had failed to cover the spread in all three outings. Detroit is now 23-23-2 against the spread this season and Jaden Ivey (leg) is the only player currently listed on its injury report.

Why the Bulls can cover

Meanwhile, Chicago is coming off a 122-106 win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday despite playing without Zach LaVine (personal). LaVine is once again listed as doubtful for Sunday's contest, but Coby White will be in the lineup coming off a 25-point outburst. Nikola Vucevic will also start after supplying 21 points and 13 rebounds on Friday.

The Bulls have covered the spread in two of their last three games and have won in 10 of their last 11 trips to Detroit. Billy Donovan's squad had seven of the nine players in its rotation on Friday reach double-figures in scoring and he'll be hoping for a similarly team-oriented performance on Sunday.

How to make Pistons vs. Bulls picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Chicago vs. Detroit and is leaning Under the total, projecting 226 combined points.

