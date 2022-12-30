The Chicago Bulls and the Detroit Pistons are set to square off in a Central Division matchup at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at the United Center. Chicago is 15-19 overall and 8-8 at home, while Detroit is 9-28 overall and 4-15 on the road. The Bulls have won their last 10 head-to-head matchups against the Pistons and are also 8-1-1 against the spread during that span.

Chicago is favored by 8.5 points in the latest Bulls vs. Pistons odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 230.

Bulls vs. Pistons spread: Bulls -8.5

Bulls vs. Pistons over/under: 230 points

Bulls vs. Pistons money line: Chicago -355, Detroit +278

What you need to know about the Bulls

The Milwaukee Bucks typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday the Bulls proved too difficult a challenge. Chicago won 119-113 over Milwaukee in overtime. Chicago's small forward DeMar DeRozan was on fire, dropping a double-double on 42 points and 10 rebounds in addition to five assists.

It was Chicago's fourth win in its last five games and DeRozan has been critical during that stretch, averaging 30.0 points, 6.8 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game. Zach LaVine has also been stepping his game up during the month of December, averaging 23.8 points per game while shooting 51.1% from the floor and 41.9% from the 3-point line.

What you need to know about the Pistons

Meanwhile, the Pistons ended the year with a bang, routing the Orlando Magic 121-101 on Wednesday. Their point guard Alec Burks looked sharp as he shot 6-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points. Saddiq Bey also had 28 points and the Pistons finished with a staggering 76 bench points on the night with both their two leading scorers playing from the second unit.

The game was ultimately won at the 3-point line, with Detroit shooting 18-of-42 from beyond the arc while Orlando went 5-for-22. Chicago ranks 30th in the NBA in 3-point attempts per game (28.9), so expect the Pistons to try to get up a lot of shots from deep to try to tip the scales in their favor from deep yet again.

