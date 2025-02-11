The Chicago Bulls will host the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday for an Eastern Conference matchup in the NBA. Chicago is 22-31 on the season but still sits 10th in the East in an NBA play-in tournament spot, and Detroit is sixth in the conference at 27-26, meaning it would avoid the play-in if the postseason started today. The two division rivals have split their two previous meetings this season, with the Pistons winning 127-119 as 6-point favorites on Feb. 2, while the Bulls won 122-112 as 4-point underdogs on Nov. 18.

Tipoff from the United Center in Chicago is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. The home team is listed as a 4.5-point underdog in the latest Bulls vs. Pistons odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 238.5 points.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Pistons vs. Bulls:

Bulls vs. Pistons spread: Bulls +4.5

Bulls vs. Pistons over/under: 238.5 points

Bulls vs. Pistons money line: Chicago +153, Detroit -185

Bulls vs. Pistons streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)



Why the Bulls can cover

Chicago is coming off a 132-111 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. Coby White led the team with 27 points and went 6-for-9 from the 3-point line, but the Bulls turned the ball over 17 times and lost the rebounding battle 44-31 in the defeat. Chicago will be without Lonzo Ball (illness) on Tuesday but is expected to get Ayo Dosunmu (illness) back in the lineup.

However, the Bulls have won eight of their last nine home games against the Pistons and also won as 4-point road underdogs in Detroit earlier in the season. White had 25 points in that victory, and Nikola Vucevic, who surprisingly wasn't dealt at the NBA trade deadline, had 29 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and three blocked shots.

Why the Pistons can cover

Meanwhile, the Pistons earned a 112-102 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday to get back above .500. Cade Cunningham posted a triple-double with 19 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds, while Jalen Duren supplied a double-double with 16 points and 12 boards while adding six assists.

Detroit won the turnover battle 14-11 in the victory and also had a plus-nine rebounding margin (46-37). The Pistons have now covered the spread in four of their last six games and are 26-25 against the number on the season. The Pistons also prevailed both outright and versus the line when these two last met in Chicago in Feb. 2024.

