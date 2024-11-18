The Detroit Pistons will battle the Chicago Bulls in a Central Division matchup on Monday night. Detroit is coming off a 124-104 win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday, while Chicago dropped a 143-107 decision to the Houston Rockets that same day. The Bulls (5-9), who have lost two in a row, are 4-4 on the road this season. The Pistons (7-8), who have won three of their last four, are 3-4 on their home court this year. Chicago point guard Lonzo Ball (wrist) is expected to remain out.

Tip-off from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Bulls lead the all-time regular-season series 146-135, including wins in 17 of the past 19 meetings. The Pistons are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Bulls vs. Pistons odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 233.5

Bulls vs. Pistons spread: Pistons -4.5

Bulls vs. Pistons over/under: 233.5 points

Bulls vs. Pistons money line: Pistons -190, Bulls +159

CHI: The Bulls are 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games

DET: The Pistons are 6-3-1 ATS in their last 10 games

Why the Pistons can cover

Point guard Cade Cunningham has been on fire for Detroit. In Sunday's win at Washington, he registered his fourth triple-double of the season with 21 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds. In 15 games, all starts, he is averaging 23.1 points, 8.7 assists, 7.3 rebounds and one block in 36.4 minutes of action. He is connecting on 44.3% of his field goals and 81.8% of his free throws. He scored a season-high 35 points and added 11 assists, seven rebounds, three blocks and two steals in a 127-120 overtime loss at Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Point guard Jaden Ivey poured in a season-high 28 points, dished out eight assists and grabbed four rebounds in Sunday's win. He had 26 points, grabbed four boards and had four assists in a 115-103 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 4. In 14 starts, he is averaging 18.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 32.4 minutes. He is hitting on 44.6% of his field goals and 71.9% of his free throws.

Why the Bulls can cover

Shooting guard Zach LaVine helps power the Chicago offense. He is coming off a 15-point and five-rebound performance in Sunday's loss to Houston. LaVine nearly had a triple-double in a 124-123 win at New York on Wednesday. In that game, he scored 31 points and added eight assists and seven rebounds. In 11 starts, he is averaging 21.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and four assists in 34.2 minutes.

Center Nikola Vucevic is one of three players averaging at least 20 points for the Bulls. In 14 games, he is averaging 20.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and three assists in 31.9 minutes. He has registered nine double-doubles in 2024-25. In the win over the Knicks on Wednesday, he scored 19 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and added three assists and two steals.

