Bulls vs. Raptors odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 2 predictions from proven computer model

The Chicago Bulls will take on the Toronto Raptors at 3 p.m. ET this afternoon at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto is 35-14 overall and 17-7 at home, while Chicago is 19-32 overall and 8-17 on the road. The Raptors enter Sunday's matchup having won each of their last 10 games. Chicago, meanwhile, limps into Sunday's contest having lost three of its last five. Toronto is favored by 10.5-points in the latest Raptors vs. Bulls odds, while the over-under is set at 217.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 15 on a blistering 33-16 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Bulls vs. Raptors:

Raptors vs. Bulls spread: Raptors -10.5

Raptors vs. Bulls over-under: 217 points

Raptors vs. Bulls money line: Toronto -626, Chicago +454

What you need to know about the Raptors

The Raptors had enough points to win and then some against the Detroit Pistons on Friday, taking their matchup 105-92. It was another big night for Toronto's power forward Pascal Siakam, who had 30 points in addition to seven rebounds. Guard Fred VanVleet also had a strong showing for the Raptors, finishing with 16 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.

In addition to their effective offense, the Raptors feature one of the NBA's most suffocating defenses. In fact, Toronto is giving up just 106 points per game this season, which ranks fourth in the league. Plus, the Raptors have covered the spread in seven of their last 10 games overall.

What you need to know about the Bulls

The contest between Chicago and the Brooklyn Nets on Friday was not particularly close, with Chicago falling 133-118. The Bulls' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of point guard Zach LaVine, who had 22 points and eight assists, and power forward Luke Kornet, who scored 19 points. For the season, LaVine is averaging 25.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

Despite winning just six of their last 18 games overall, the Bulls have fared well against the spread when playing the Raptors. In fact, Chicago is 14-6 against the spread in its last 20 meetings against Toronto.

How to make the Raptors vs. Bulls picks

The model has simulated Bulls vs. Raptors 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under.

So who wins Bulls vs. Raptors? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Raptors vs. Bulls spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.