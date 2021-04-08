The Toronto Raptors will take on the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Amalie Arena. Toronto is 20-31 overall and 11-13 at home, while Chicago is 21-28 overall and 11-12 on the road. The Bulls won the first meeting of the season on Mar. 14, 118-95.

Raptors vs. Bulls spread: Raptors +3.5

Raptors vs. Bulls over-under: 217 points

Raptors vs. Bulls money line: Chicago -165, Toronto +145



What you need to know about the Raptors

The Raptors lost to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, 110-101. Toronto went down by 34 points in the first 20 minutes of the game. The Raptors have lost five of their past seven games. Pascal siakam missed nine of 11 shots in the first half then scored 17 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter.

The Raptors missed 28 of 33 3-point attempts against the Lakers. They allowed Los Angeles to shoot 60 percent from the field in the first half. Fred VanVleet (hip) and Kyle Lowry (foot) are out for Thursday's game.

What you need to know about the Bulls

Meanwhile, Chicago strolled past the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, 113-97. Nikola Vucevic posted a double-double on 32 points and 17 rebounds in addition to five assists. The Bulls outrebounded the Pacers 57-33, their largest edge on the boards since 2014. The Bulls will aim for a third consecutive win on Thursday.

Vucevic is averaging 24.3 points per game, the first Chicago center to average 20-plus points since 1978-79. Daniel Theis (personal) will return on Thursday after missing one game. Garrett Temple (hamstring) is out.

