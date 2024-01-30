We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Tuesday's NBA schedule as the Toronto Raptors will visit the Chicago Bulls. Chicago is 22-25 overall and 14-10 at home, while Toronto is 16-30 overall and 6-17 on the road. These two have alternated wins and losses over their last nine meetings, with the Bulls 116-110 winners the last time out on Jan. 18. Chicago is 23-22-2 against the spread this season, while the Raptors are 22-24 versus the line.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET at the United Center in Chicago. The Bulls are favored by 6 points in the latest Raptors vs. Bulls odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 227.5 points.

Bulls vs. Raptors spread: Bulls -6

Bulls vs. Raptors over/under: 227.5 points

Bulls vs. Raptors money line: Bulls: -244, Raptors: +186

What you need to know about the Raptors

The Raptors' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fifth straight loss. They lost 126-125 to the Atlanta Hawks on a last-second shot from Saddiq Bey. Despite the defeat, the Raptors had strong showings from Jordan Nwora, who scored 24 points to go along with nine rebounds and six assists, and Scottie Barnes, who scored 24 points with eight assists.

Nwora is one of many newcomers on Toronto, along with the recently traded for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and Bruce Brown. However, the team still revolves around Barnes who is averaging career-highs across the board. He's averaging 20.3 points per game, but him being ultra-aggressive with his shot hasn't exactly translated to success for the Raptors as they are 2-11 straight-up when Barnes scores at least 24 points. Barrett (knee) is out for Tuesday, while Quickley (quadriceps) is doubtful and Jakob Poeltl (ankle) is questionable. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Bulls

Meanwhile, Chicago was able to grind out a solid victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, taking the game 104-96. DeMar DeRozan led the way with 20 points to go along with seven rebounds and six assists. Coby White contributed 15 points, despite shooting 1 of 9 from beyond the arc, in addition to having nine assists.

Zach LaVine (ankle) did not play in that game and he's out for Tuesday, as is Patrick Williams (foot). Without two double-digit scorers, the Bulls will have to rely more on Alex Caruso (10.1 ppg) and Ayo Dosunmu (9.0 ppg). Chicago has taken care of business against struggling teams like Toronto as the Bulls are 10-1-2 against the spread versus teams that win under 45% of their games. See which team to pick here.

Key Betting Info

The Bulls will be relying on another big game from DeRozan to pull off a victory. For the season, DeRozan has averaged 22.1 points, 5.4 assists, and 1.1 steals.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Raptors are 2-6 against the spread over their last 8 games overall.

The Raptors are 2-6 against the spread in their last 8 games when the spread was between +5 to +8.

The Bulls are 5-2-1 against the spread in their last 8 games when the spread was between -8 to -5.

