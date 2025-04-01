The Chicago Bulls will host the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night for an Eastern Conference showdown, and Chicago can clinch a spot in the NBA Play-in Tournament with a win. The Bulls are 33-42 on the season and sit 10th in the East, five games ahead of the Raptors with seven games to play. Chicago has already won the season series, so a win on Tuesday would give it a six-game lead with six games to play, and it owns the tiebreaker. The Bulls have also covered the spread in two of three games against Toronto this season.

Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET at the United Center in Chicago, where the Bulls won 125-115 as 1.5-point favorites against Toronto on Feb. 28. Chicago is a 5-point favorite in the latest Bulls vs. Raptors odds from SportsLine consensus (you can find it at 4.5 but with a -115 payout at BetMGM), while the over/under for total points scored is 236.

Now, the model has simulated Chicago vs. Toronto 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Raptors vs. Bulls:

Bulls vs. Raptors spread: Chicago -5 at BetMGM Sportsbook

Bulls vs. Raptors over/under: 236 points

Bulls vs. Raptors money line: Chicago -198, Toronto +164

Bulls vs. Raptors picks: See picks at SportsLine

Bulls vs. Raptors streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Bulls can cover

Despite trading Zach LaVine at the NBA trade deadline with the primary benefit being having exclusive rights to its own draft pick returned, the Bulls have still made a concerted effort to keep their hopes of making the 2025 NBA Playoffs alive. Josh Giddey and Coby White have led the youth movement by combining to average 46.5 points per game since the NBA All-Star break, and rookie Matas Buzelis is averaging 19.0 points over his last five games.

Chicago is coming off a 145-117 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night, but the team leaned heavily on its bench with a chance to clinch against Toronto looming. The Bulls got 66 bench points in the loss and were able to preserve most of the top players in their rotation by playing them fewer than 25 minutes. They've covered the spread in 10 of 13 games entering Tuesday night.

Why the Raptors can cover

Despite needing a win to keep extremely slim hopes of making the NBA play-in tournament alive, Toronto will rest leading scorer RJ Barrett and starting shooting guard Ochai Agbaji on Tuesday in a clear sign the organization wants to assure a spot in the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery. However, the Raptors have still ripped off four wins in a row entering Tuesday and have covered the spread in five of their last six.

Toronto beat the Philadelphia 76ers 127-109 on Sunday night and will have the benefit of an extra day's rest over Chicago. The Raptors went 17-of-38 from the 3-point line in their win over the Sixers and forced 18 turnovers. Meanwhile, the Bulls committed 20 turnovers in their loss to the Thunder on Monday night.

