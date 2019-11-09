Bulls vs. Rockets: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Chicago (home) vs. Houston (away)

Current Records: Chicago 3-6; Houston 5-3

What to Know

The Houston Rockets are 6-2 against the Chicago Bulls since March of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. They will face off against one another at 8 p.m. ET at United Center. Houston is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 121.75 points per contest.

A well-balanced attack led Houston over the Golden State Warriors every single quarter on their way to victory. The Rockets captured a comfortable 129-112 win over Golden State. No one put up better numbers for Houston than SG James Harden, who really brought his A game. He dropped a double-double on 36 points and 13 dimes in addition to three blocks.

Meanwhile, Chicago took their matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday by a conclusive 113-93 score. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Chicago had established a 91-65 advantage.

The Rockets are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 2-6), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread two games in a row.

Their wins bumped the Rockets to 5-3 and the Bulls to 3-6. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $43.99

Odds

The Rockets are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Bulls.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 234

Series History

Houston have won six out of their last eight games against Chicago.