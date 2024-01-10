The Houston Rockets will face off against the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the United Center. Chicago is 17-21 overall and 12-9 at home, while Houston is 18-17 overall and 3-11 on the road. Chicago has won and covered the spread in four of the last six meetings with Houston.

However, it is the Rockets who have been the more profitable team against the spread this season, going 20-13-2 against the number, while the Bulls are 19-18-1 ATS. Chicago is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Bulls vs. Rockets odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 216.5 points.

Bulls vs. Rockets spread: Bulls -3.5

Bulls vs. Rockets over/under: 216.5 points

Bulls vs. Rockets money line: Bulls: -168, Rockets: +141

What you need to know about the Rockets

Houston took a 120-113 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Miami Heat on Monday. Despite the defeat, the Rockets had strong showings from Fred VanVleet, who scored 32 points to go along with seven assists and five rebounds, and Alperen Sengun, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds.

The Rockets have now lost five of their last eight games, and they'll be a little shorthanded on Wednesday night with Dillon Brooks (oblique) out and Tari Eason (leg) out. However, Houston has been one of the toughest defensive units in the NBA, ranking first in 3-point defense (33.1%) and second in points allowed per game (110.0).

What you need to know about the Bulls

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Bulls ultimately got the result they hoped for on Monday. They walked away with a 119-112 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. The Bulls' win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances.

Perhaps the best among them was Coby White, who scored 27 points along with six rebounds and five assists. The team also received a strong performance from Andre Drummond, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 15 rebounds. Chicago has now won seven of its last 11 games and is up to ninth in the Eastern Conference standings.

Key Betting Info

The Rockets will be relying on another big game from Sengun on Wednesday. For the season, Sengun has averaged 21.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game, and his emergence as one of the game's brightest young stars has the Rockets ahead of schedule in their latest rebuild.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Rockets are 11-1 against the spread in their last 12 games vs teams that win less than 45 percent of games.

The Bulls are 1-8 against the spread in their last 9 games vs teams that win 45-55 percent of games.

The Rockets are 3-8 against the spread in their last 11 games when the spread was between +2.5 to +5.5.

How to make Bulls vs. Rockets picks

