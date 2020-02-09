Bulls vs. Sixers odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 9 predictions from advanced model

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Chicago Bulls at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia is 32-21 overall and 23-2 at home, while Chicago is 8-18 on the road. The Sixers' home record is the best in the NBA, while the Bulls have lost four consecutive games. Accordingly, Philadelphia is favored by 10.5 in the latest Sixers vs. Bulls odds, while the over-under is set at 214. Before entering any Bulls vs. Sixers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

76ers vs. Bulls spread: 76ers -10.5

76ers vs. Bulls over-under: 214 points

76ers vs. Bulls money line: Philadelphia -638, Chicago 553

What you need to know about the Sixers

Philadelphia registered a 119-107 win over the Grizzlies Friday at home. Furkan Korkmaz shot 7-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 34 points and six boards. Ben Simmons added 22 points.

Joel Embiid posted his 29th double with 10 points and 10 rebounds . He left before halftime with a stiff neck, but has been cleared to play today.

What you need to know about the Bulls

Chicago fell 125-119 to the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday. Chicago was down 103-81 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Zach LaVine (22 points) was the top scorer for the Bulls. He is questionable for Sunday's game because of a neck issue, while Chandler Hutchison added 16 points and eight rebounds.

Lauri Markkanen will miss his eighth straight game today because of a hip injury. Otto Porter Jr. (foot) and Wendell Carter Jr. (right ankle) are also out, Kris Dunn (knee), Denzel Valentine (hamstring) and Daniel Gafford (ankle) are all uncertain after missing the New Orleans game.

A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Philadelphia ranks third in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 106.2 on average. Less enviably, Chicago is stumbling into the contest with the fifth fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 106.2 on average.

