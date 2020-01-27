Bulls vs. Spurs: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Bulls vs. Spurs basketball game
Who's Playing
San Antonio @ Chicago
Current Records: San Antonio 20-25; Chicago 18-30
What to Know
Tonight, the San Antonio Spurs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 114.38 points per game. They might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET at United Center. The Spurs know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past 45 matchups -- so hopefully Chicago likes a good challenge.
The Spurs were close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 110-106 to the Toronto Raptors. San Antonio got a solid performance out of shooting guard DeMar DeRozan, who had 14 points and seven assists along with six rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.
Meanwhile, Chicago didn't have too much trouble with the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road on Saturday as they won 118-106. Point guard Zach LaVine had a dynamite game for Chicago; he shot 5-for-12 from downtown and almost finished with a triple-double on 44 points, ten boards, and eight dimes.
Barring any buzzer beaters, San Antonio is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 6-15-1 against the spread when favored.
Chicago's win lifted them to 18-30 while San Antonio's loss dropped them down to 20-25. We'll see if the Bulls can repeat their recent success or if the Spurs bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Fox Sports - Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Spurs are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spurs as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: 216
Series History
San Antonio have won five out of their last eight games against Chicago.
- Dec 15, 2018 - Chicago 98 vs. San Antonio 93
- Nov 26, 2018 - San Antonio 108 vs. Chicago 107
- Nov 11, 2017 - San Antonio 133 vs. Chicago 94
- Oct 21, 2017 - San Antonio 87 vs. Chicago 77
- Dec 25, 2016 - San Antonio 119 vs. Chicago 100
- Dec 08, 2016 - Chicago 95 vs. San Antonio 91
- Mar 10, 2016 - San Antonio 109 vs. Chicago 101
- Nov 30, 2015 - Chicago 92 vs. San Antonio 89
