Bulls vs. Spurs: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Chicago

Current Records: San Antonio 20-25; Chicago 18-30

What to Know

Tonight, the San Antonio Spurs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 114.38 points per game. They might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET at United Center. The Spurs know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past 45 matchups -- so hopefully Chicago likes a good challenge.

The Spurs were close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 110-106 to the Toronto Raptors. San Antonio got a solid performance out of shooting guard DeMar DeRozan, who had 14 points and seven assists along with six rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.

Meanwhile, Chicago didn't have too much trouble with the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road on Saturday as they won 118-106. Point guard Zach LaVine had a dynamite game for Chicago; he shot 5-for-12 from downtown and almost finished with a triple-double on 44 points, ten boards, and eight dimes.

Barring any buzzer beaters, San Antonio is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 6-15-1 against the spread when favored.

Chicago's win lifted them to 18-30 while San Antonio's loss dropped them down to 20-25. We'll see if the Bulls can repeat their recent success or if the Spurs bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports - Southwest

Fox Sports - Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Spurs are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spurs as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: 216

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Antonio have won five out of their last eight games against Chicago.