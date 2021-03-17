Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Chicago

Current Records: San Antonio 20-16; Chicago 18-20

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls are getting right back to it as they host the San Antonio Spurs at 8 p.m. ET March 17 at United Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Everything went Chicago's way against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday as they made off with a 123-102 victory. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Bulls had established a 102-79 advantage. Shooting guard Zach LaVine had a stellar game for Chicago as he shot 7-for-12 from downtown and finished with 40 points.

Meanwhile, San Antonio bagged a 109-99 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday. San Antonio relied on the efforts of point guard Dejounte Murray, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds along with six dimes, and center Jakob Poeltl, who posted a double-double on 14 points and 12 boards in addition to four blocks.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Chicago is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Bulls got away with a 110-109 win when the two teams previously met in January of last year. Will they repeat their success, or do the Spurs have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports - Southwest

Fox Sports - Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulls are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

San Antonio have won five out of their last nine games against Chicago.