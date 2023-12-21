We've got another exciting matchup on Thursday's NBA schedule as the San Antonio Spurs and the Chicago Bulls are set to meet. Chicago is 12-17 overall and 8-7 at home, while San Antonio is 4-22 overall and 2-10 on the road. The Bulls defeated the Spurs, 121-112, in San Antonio on Dec. 8

Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET from the United Center in Chicago. The Bulls are 5-point favorites in the latest Spurs vs. Bulls odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 229 points. Before entering any Bulls vs. Spurs picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 9 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 101-52 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning well over $4,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on San Antonio vs. Chicago. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Spurs vs. Bulls:

Bulls vs. Spurs spread: Bulls -5



Bulls vs. Spurs over/under: 229 points

Bulls vs. Spurs money line: Bulls: -202, Spurs: +167

SA: The Spurs are 3-1 ATS over their last four games

CHI: The Bulls are 3-1 ATS over their last four games

Bulls vs. Spurs picks: See picks at SportsLine

What to know about the Spurs

The Spurs have the worst record in the Western Conference and are tied for the second-worst mark in the NBA, but they've had some positive moments lately. In a back-to-back against the Lakers, the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament champions, the Spurs fell by three points before defeating Los Angeles, 129-115, on December 15.

Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, is probable for Thursday after missing the Spurs' last game with ankle soreness. Wembanyama has proven his hype is real when healthy this season, leading San Antonio in scoring (19.0 points per game), rebounding (11.0) and blocks (3.0). Wembanyama's 7-foot-4 frame combined with his shooting and dribbling ability make him a near-impossible matchup for any team. Second-leading scorer Devin Vassell is questionable on Thursday with an illness. See which team to pick here.

What to know about the Bulls

The Bulls have won three of their last four games, including a 124-108 victory over the Lakers on Wednesday. Chicago has also won seven of its last 10 games, including going 4-1 at home during that span.

DeMar DeRozan, a six-time All-Star, is playing some of his best basketball lately, averaging 24.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.9 assists over nine December games. A matchup against the Spurs could certainly lift those averages as San Antonio is allowing 122.5 ppg, the fourth-most in the NBA this season. Coby White has provided a lift with Zach LaVine (foot) out multiple weeks as White is averaging 24.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game this month. See which team to pick here.

How to make Bulls vs. Spurs picks

The model has simulated Bulls vs. Spurs 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it also says one side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Spurs vs. Bulls, and which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bulls vs. Spurs spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model on a 101-52 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, and find out.