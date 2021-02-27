Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Chicago

Current Records: Phoenix 20-11; Chicago 15-16

What to Know

This Friday, the Chicago Bulls are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.13 points per contest. They have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Phoenix Suns at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 26 at United Center. Averaging 125 points in their past three games, Chicago's high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so Phoenix better be ready for a challenge.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Bulls ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Wednesday with a 133-126 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Shooting guard Zach LaVine and center Wendell Carter Jr. were among the main playmakers for Chicago as the former shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 35 points and the latter dropped a double-double on 17 points and ten boards.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Phoenix had to settle for a 124-121 loss against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday. Despite their defeat, Phoenix got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. point guard Chris Paul, who almost posted a triple-double on 20 points, ten dimes, and eight rebounds, was the best among equals. Paul hadn't helped his team much against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

The Bulls are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Chicago's win lifted them to 15-16 while Phoenix's loss dropped them down to 20-11. After the lofty point totals in their previous games, we'll see if they're able to heat things up even more while facing each other.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Suns are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Phoenix have won five out of their last nine games against Chicago.

Feb 22, 2020 - Phoenix 112 vs. Chicago 104

Mar 18, 2019 - Chicago 116 vs. Phoenix 101

Nov 21, 2018 - Chicago 124 vs. Phoenix 116

Nov 28, 2017 - Phoenix 104 vs. Chicago 99

Nov 19, 2017 - Phoenix 113 vs. Chicago 105

Feb 24, 2017 - Chicago 128 vs. Phoenix 121

Feb 10, 2017 - Phoenix 115 vs. Chicago 97

Dec 07, 2015 - Phoenix 103 vs. Chicago 101

Nov 18, 2015 - Chicago 103 vs. Phoenix 97

Injury Report for Chicago

Chandler Hutchison: Out (Lower Leg)

Otto Porter Jr.: Out (Back)

Lauri Markkanen: Out (Shoulder)

Injury Report for Phoenix