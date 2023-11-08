The Phoenix Suns will take on the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the United Center in Chicago. The Bulls are 3-5 overall and 2-2 at home, while Phoenix is 3-4 overall and 2-2 on the road. Chicago is 2-6 against the spread this season, while the Suns are 4-3 against the number.

Phoenix will be without Devin Booker (calf) while Bradley Beal (back) is questionable, and Chicago has Patrick Williams (finger) and Alex Caruso (elbow) listed as probable. Chicago is favored by 1 point in the latest Bulls vs. Suns odds, and the over/under is 220 points.

Bulls vs. Suns spread: Bulls -1

Bulls vs. Suns over/under: 220 points

Bulls vs. Suns money line: Bulls: -111, Suns: -110

What you need to know about the Suns

The Suns can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Sunday. They walked away with a 120-106 victory over Detroit. The Suns relied on the efforts of Eric Gordon, who earned 21 points along with eight assists, and Kevin Durant, who earned 41 points.

Durant continues to roll with superstar teammates Beal and Booker battling early-season injuries. Durant has bested his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. He's averaging 29.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game this season.

What you need to know about the Bulls

Meanwhile, Chicago strolled past Utah on Monday, taking the game 130-113. The victory was just what the Bulls needed coming off a 123-101 loss in their prior match. The Bulls' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but DeMar DeRozan led the charge by scoring 21 points and also contributing four steals.

It was only the second time that the Bulls have covered the spread and the first time that they covered as favorites this season. They'll be looking to slow the game down on Wednesday and control the pace, as Chicago ranks 29th in possessions per game (96.7) while Phoenix ranks 16th (99.7).

