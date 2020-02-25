Bulls vs. Thunder: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Chicago

Current Records: Oklahoma City 35-22; Chicago 20-38

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at United Center. Both teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous contests.

Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 50 turnovers -- Chicago prevailed over the Washington Wizards 126-117 on Sunday. The Bulls' success was spearheaded by the efforts of point guard Coby White, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points and six rebounds, and shooting guard Tomas Satoransky, who posted a double-double on 15 points and 13 dimes.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City made easy work of the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday and carried off a 131-103 victory. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Thunder had established a 98-73 advantage. They can attribute much of their success to center Steven Adams, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 14 boards, and shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 13 boards. Adams has posted a double-double in each of his past four games.

The wins brought Chicago up to 20-38 and Oklahoma City to 35-22. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bulls come into the contest boasting the most steals per game in the league at 10.05. But Oklahoma City ranks second in the league when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 6.7 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma

Fox SportsNet Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Oklahoma City have won five out of their last nine games against Chicago.