Bulls vs. Thunder: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Bulls vs. Thunder basketball game
Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ Chicago
Current Records: Oklahoma City 35-22; Chicago 20-38
What to Know
The Chicago Bulls have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at United Center. Both teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous contests.
Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 50 turnovers -- Chicago prevailed over the Washington Wizards 126-117 on Sunday. The Bulls' success was spearheaded by the efforts of point guard Coby White, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points and six rebounds, and shooting guard Tomas Satoransky, who posted a double-double on 15 points and 13 dimes.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma City made easy work of the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday and carried off a 131-103 victory. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Thunder had established a 98-73 advantage. They can attribute much of their success to center Steven Adams, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 14 boards, and shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 13 boards. Adams has posted a double-double in each of his past four games.
The wins brought Chicago up to 20-38 and Oklahoma City to 35-22. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bulls come into the contest boasting the most steals per game in the league at 10.05. But Oklahoma City ranks second in the league when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 6.7 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Oklahoma City have won five out of their last nine games against Chicago.
- Dec 16, 2019 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. Chicago 106
- Dec 17, 2018 - Oklahoma City 121 vs. Chicago 96
- Dec 07, 2018 - Chicago 114 vs. Oklahoma City 112
- Nov 15, 2017 - Oklahoma City 92 vs. Chicago 79
- Oct 28, 2017 - Oklahoma City 101 vs. Chicago 69
- Feb 01, 2017 - Chicago 128 vs. Oklahoma City 100
- Jan 09, 2017 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. Chicago 94
- Dec 25, 2015 - Chicago 105 vs. Oklahoma City 96
- Nov 05, 2015 - Chicago 104 vs. Oklahoma City 98
