Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Chicago

Current Records: Oklahoma City 17-22; Chicago 17-20

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls haven't won a contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder since Dec. 7 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. Chicago's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Oklahoma City at 8 p.m. ET March 16 at United Center. If the matchup is anything like the Thunder's 127-125 victory from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

You can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Bulls' strategy against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. Chicago blew past Toronto 118-95. The oddsmakers were on Chicago's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. They can attribute much of their success to power forward Patrick Williams, who had 23 points in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Thunder beat the Memphis Grizzlies 128-122 on Sunday. Power forward Aleksej Pokusevski and shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander were among the main playmakers for Oklahoma City as the former shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 23 points and ten rebounds and the latter had 30 points and five assists. The game made it Gilgeous-Alexander's third in a row with at least 30 points.

The Bulls are now 17-20 while Oklahoma City sits at 17-22. Chicago is 7-9 after wins this season, Oklahoma City 5-11.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma

Fox SportsNet Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulls are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Oklahoma City have won seven out of their last 11 games against Chicago.