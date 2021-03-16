Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ Chicago
Current Records: Oklahoma City 17-22; Chicago 17-20
What to Know
The Chicago Bulls haven't won a contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder since Dec. 7 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. Chicago's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Oklahoma City at 8 p.m. ET March 16 at United Center. If the matchup is anything like the Thunder's 127-125 victory from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
You can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Bulls' strategy against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. Chicago blew past Toronto 118-95. The oddsmakers were on Chicago's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. They can attribute much of their success to power forward Patrick Williams, who had 23 points in addition to six boards.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Thunder beat the Memphis Grizzlies 128-122 on Sunday. Power forward Aleksej Pokusevski and shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander were among the main playmakers for Oklahoma City as the former shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 23 points and ten rebounds and the latter had 30 points and five assists. The game made it Gilgeous-Alexander's third in a row with at least 30 points.
The Bulls are now 17-20 while Oklahoma City sits at 17-22. Chicago is 7-9 after wins this season, Oklahoma City 5-11.
Odds
The Bulls are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Oklahoma City have won seven out of their last 11 games against Chicago.
- Jan 15, 2021 - Oklahoma City 127 vs. Chicago 125
- Feb 25, 2020 - Oklahoma City 124 vs. Chicago 122
- Dec 16, 2019 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. Chicago 106
- Dec 17, 2018 - Oklahoma City 121 vs. Chicago 96
- Dec 07, 2018 - Chicago 114 vs. Oklahoma City 112
- Nov 15, 2017 - Oklahoma City 92 vs. Chicago 79
- Oct 28, 2017 - Oklahoma City 101 vs. Chicago 69
- Feb 01, 2017 - Chicago 128 vs. Oklahoma City 100
- Jan 09, 2017 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. Chicago 94
- Dec 25, 2015 - Chicago 105 vs. Oklahoma City 96
- Nov 05, 2015 - Chicago 104 vs. Oklahoma City 98