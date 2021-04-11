The Chicago Bulls will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Target Center. Minnesota is 13-40 overall and 8-17 at home, while the Bulls are 22-29 overall and 12-13 on the road. The Bulls are in 10th place in the NBA Eastern Conference standings, three games out of the No. 8 seed that is currently occupied by the Knicks.

William Hill Sportsbook lists Chicago as a four-point favorite in the latest Bulls vs. Timberwolves odds. The over-under for total points expected is set at 231.

Timberwolves vs. Bulls spread: Timberwolves +4

Timberwolves vs. Bulls over-under: 231 points

Timberwolves vs. Bulls money line: Chicago -165, Minnesota +145

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

Though Minnesota is struggling overall and finds itself in the mix for a top pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Timberwolves have covered in three of their last four games. They also pushed the Celtics to overtime on Friday before Boston pulled away and ultimately covered the 8.5-point spread by just half a point in the 145-136 OT final.

Though Malik Beasley (hamstring) is on the shelf for a few weeks, Minnesota still has plenty of scoring options and has averaged 129.6 total points over its last three games. Rookie Anthony Edwards is averaging 23.8 points per game in April. Karl-Anthony Towns has posted back-to-back games of 30 or more points and D'Angelo Russell dropped 26 in the loss against Boston.

What you need to know about the Bulls

Chicago had its three-game winning streak snapped on Friday when it fell 120-108 to the Atlanta Hawks. Zach LaVine dropped 50 points in the losing effort. That raised LaVine's season average to 27.5 points per game, which ranks seventh in the NBA.

The Bulls were aggressive at the trade deadline, bringing in center Nikola Vucevic from Orlando in the hopes of fueling a playoff run. He's averaging 23.4 points and 10.8 assists in April and he's scored at least 22 points in four straight. Chicago is 29-22 against the spread this season and that 56.9 percent cover rate ranks seventh in the NBA.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Bulls picks

