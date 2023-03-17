The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET Friday at United Center. Chicago is 31-37 overall and 18-16 at home, while the Timberwolves are 35-35 overall and 15-18 on the road. The Bulls swept the season series last year, but the Wolves are looking for the sweep this season after defeating Chicago by 24 points in December.

Chicago is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Bulls vs. Timberwolves odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 225.5.

Bulls vs. Timberwolves spread: Bulls -2.5

Bulls vs. Timberwolves over/under: 225.5 points

Bulls vs. Timberwolves money line: Chicago -145, Minnesota +122

What you need to know about the Bulls

The Bulls lost 117-114 to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday on a last-minute jumper from Sacramento's point guard De'Aaron Fox as the clock expired. Small forward DeMar DeRozan put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 33 points.

Zach LaVine added 25 points while Nikola Vucevic contributed 20 points, however, the Bulls' other two starters -- Ayo Dosunmu and Patrick Beverley -- combined for just six points. Getting additional help on the offensive end has been Chicago's weakness all season as it ranks just 24th in offensive rating. Defensive ace, Alex Caruso (illness), is questionable for Friday.

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

Speaking of close games: the Timberwolves were close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 104-102 to the Boston Celtics. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Anthony Edwards, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 28 points and 10 boards in addition to seven assists.

Allowing an average of 115.6 points per game, Minnesota hasn't exactly asserted itself on the defensive end, despite the addition of three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. The Wolves allowed 113.3 PPG last season without Gobert, but the team also had a healthy Karl-Anthony Towns for much of the year. The three-time All-Star remains out with a calf injury, while Gobert (ankle) is questionable for tonight.

