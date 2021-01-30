Who's Playing

Portland @ Chicago

Current Records: Portland 9-8; Chicago 7-10

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls need to shore up a defense that is allowing 118.24 points per matchup before their game Saturday. They will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 8 p.m. ET at United Center after having had a few days off. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

On Monday, Chicago lost to the Boston Celtics at home by a decisive 119-103 margin. The Bulls' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of power forward Thaddeus Young, who had 16 points and nine assists in addition to nine rebounds, and shooting guard Zach LaVine, who shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points and six boards.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Portland as they fell 104-101 to the Houston Rockets on Thursday. Rip City was up 32-17 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Power forward Carmelo Anthony had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 37 minutes but putting up just six points on 3-for-15 shooting.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Chicago is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The losses put Chicago at 7-10 and Portland at 9-8. The Bulls are 3-6 after losses this season, Rip City 5-2.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulls are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Portland have won eight out of their last 11 games against Chicago.