Bulls vs. Trail Blazers: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Chicago (home) vs. Portland (away)

Current Records: Chicago 6-11; Portland 5-12

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 116.29 points per matchup. They are staying on the road on Monday, facing off against the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET at United Center. The Trail Blazers stagger in eager to bring about an end to their four-game losing streak.

Portland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 110-104 to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Meanwhile, Chicago escaped with a win against the Charlotte Hornets by the margin of a single free throw, 116-115. PG Zach LaVine took over for Chicago, finishing with 49 points (a whopping 42% of their total).

Chicago's win lifted them to 6-11 while Portland's loss dropped them down to 5-12. We'll see if Chicago can repeat their recent success or if Portland bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

  • When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
  • Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: NBC Sports Chicago
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Portland have won six out of their last eight games against Chicago.

  • Mar 27, 2019 - Portland 118 vs. Chicago 98
  • Jan 09, 2019 - Portland 124 vs. Chicago 112
  • Jan 31, 2018 - Portland 124 vs. Chicago 108
  • Jan 01, 2018 - Portland 124 vs. Chicago 120
  • Dec 05, 2016 - Portland 112 vs. Chicago 110
  • Nov 15, 2016 - Chicago 113 vs. Portland 88
  • Feb 27, 2016 - Portland 103 vs. Chicago 95
  • Nov 24, 2015 - Chicago 93 vs. Portland 88
