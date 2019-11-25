Bulls vs. Trail Blazers: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Chicago (home) vs. Portland (away)

Current Records: Chicago 6-11; Portland 5-12

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 116.29 points per matchup. They are staying on the road on Monday, facing off against the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET at United Center. The Trail Blazers stagger in eager to bring about an end to their four-game losing streak.

Portland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 110-104 to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Meanwhile, Chicago escaped with a win against the Charlotte Hornets by the margin of a single free throw, 116-115. PG Zach LaVine took over for Chicago, finishing with 49 points (a whopping 42% of their total).

Chicago's win lifted them to 6-11 while Portland's loss dropped them down to 5-12. We'll see if Chicago can repeat their recent success or if Portland bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Portland have won six out of their last eight games against Chicago.