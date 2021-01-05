The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Chicago Bulls at 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland is 3-3 overall and 1-1 at home, while Chicago is 3-4 overall and 2-1 on the road. The Blazers won both games between the teams last season. Portland is favored by 9.5-points in the latest Blazers vs. Bulls odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 232.5. Before entering any Bulls vs. Blazers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Trail Blazers vs. Bulls spread: Blazers -9.5

Trail Blazers vs. Bulls over-under: 234 points

Trail Blazers vs. Bulls money line: Chicago +360, Portland -440

What you need to know about the Blazers

The Blazers lost to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, 137-122 as the teams split a two-game series. Portland allowed Stephen Curry to score a career-high 62 points. Damian Lillard scored 32 points for Portland, and CJ McCollum added 28. Gary Trent Jr. finished with only seven points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court. The Blazers missed 29-of-43 three-point attempts.

Carmelo Anthony averaged 24.0 points and 9.5 rebounds in two games against the Bulls last season, including a 23-point, 11-rebound double-double on November 29. Lillard averaged 20.5 points vs. Chicago. With his next three-pointer, Lillard will become the 18th player in NBA history to reach 1,800 career three-pointers. He has four 30-point games so far this season, which leads the league. He ranks second in the league in three-pointers made (28) and three-point attempts (65).

What you need to know about the Bulls

Chicago beat the Dallas Mavericks 118-108 on Sunday. Zach LaVine scored 39 points and had five assists and six rebounds. He scored 21 points in the first quarter, the most by a Bulls player since 2003. His 29 first half points were the most by a Chicago player since 1997. Coby White had 23 points, reaching the 20-point mark for the second time this season.

Over the last four games, the Bulls have outscored opponents in the paint, 184-142, and have outrebounded them, 183-166. The Bulls have a 61-65 all-time record against the Blazers. Chicago has been swept by Portland in the last three season series between the teams. Tomas Satoransky, Ryan Arcidiacono, Chandler Hutchison and Lauri Markkanen all missed Sunday's game due to health and safety protocols and will not play on Tuesday.

