The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Chicago Bulls at 10 p.m. ET on Friday at the Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The Trail Blazers are 32-40 overall and 17-18 at home, while Chicago is 34-38 overall and 14-21 on the road. The Trail Blazers limp into Friday's contest having lost six of their last seven games. The Bulls, meanwhile, have won three of their last four contests.

Trail Blazers vs. Bulls spread: Trail Blazers +2.5

Trail Blazers vs. Bulls over/under: 226.5 points

Trail Blazers vs. Bulls money line: Portland +118, Chicago -140

What you need to know about the Bulls

The night started off rough for Chicago on Wednesday, and it ended that way, too. The Bulls ended up on the wrong side of a painful 116-91 walloping at the Philadelphia 76ers' hands. Chicago was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 76-48. Shooting guard Zach LaVine had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 34 minutes and committing five turnovers.

Despite the defeat, the Bulls will enter Friday's contest confident they can secure the victory on the road. Chicago has won three of its last four games, averaging 120.3 points during those three wins. The Bulls also ranks in the top-10 in scoring defense, giving up 112.5 points per game on average this season.

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

Meanwhile, Portland had enough points to win and then some against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, taking its matchup 127-115. Portland's point guard Damian Lillard did his thing and dropped a double-double on 30 points and 12 assists in addition to seven rebounds. For the season, Lillard is averaging 32.2 points, 7.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Forward Trendon Watford also had a strong showing in Wednesday's victory, recording 21 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Watford has scored double-digit points in each of his last seven outings, which included a 12-point and 10-rebound double-double against the Boston Celtics on March 8.

