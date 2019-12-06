Bulls vs. Warriors: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Bulls vs. Warriors basketball game
Who's Playing
Chicago (home) vs. Golden State (away)
Current Records: Chicago 8-14; Golden State 4-19
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors will take on the Chicago Bulls on the road at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at United Center. Golden State is limping into the matchup on a four-game losing streak.
The contest between the Warriors and the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with the Warriors falling 106-91, it was darn close. SF Glenn Robinson III wasn't much of a difference maker for Golden State; he finished with only eight points on 4-for-10 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Chicago was able to grind out a solid victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, winning 106-99. Chicago's PG Zach LaVine filled up the stat sheet. He had 25 points in addition to six rebounds.
Chicago's win lifted them to 8-14 while Golden State's loss dropped them down to 4-19. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Chicago has only been able to knock down 42.60% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. Golden State has experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 43% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBC Sports Chicago
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $24.70
Odds
The Bulls are a 4.5-point favorite against the Warriors.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 212
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won eight out of their last nine games against Chicago.
- Nov 27, 2019 - Golden State 104 vs. Chicago 90
- Jan 11, 2019 - Golden State 146 vs. Chicago 109
- Oct 29, 2018 - Golden State 149 vs. Chicago 124
- Jan 17, 2018 - Golden State 119 vs. Chicago 112
- Nov 24, 2017 - Golden State 143 vs. Chicago 94
- Mar 02, 2017 - Chicago 94 vs. Golden State 87
- Feb 08, 2017 - Golden State 123 vs. Chicago 92
- Jan 20, 2016 - Golden State 125 vs. Chicago 94
- Nov 20, 2015 - Golden State 106 vs. Chicago 94
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Depth of 2019 class continues to impress
This draft class may not be filled will star power, but it's deep in rotation players and that's...
-
Lakers vs. Blazers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Lakers vs. Blazers game 10,000 times.
-
Celtics vs. Nuggets odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Celtics vs. Nuggets game 10,000 times.
-
Dec. 6 NBA DFS top picks, lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Thunder vs. T-Wolves odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Thunder vs. Timberwolves game 10,000...
-
Young is tired of Doncic comparisons
The picks that became Young and Doncic were swapped for each other on draft night in 2018
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans