Bulls vs. Warriors: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Chicago (home) vs. Golden State (away)

Current Records: Chicago 8-14; Golden State 4-19

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors will take on the Chicago Bulls on the road at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at United Center. Golden State is limping into the matchup on a four-game losing streak.

The contest between the Warriors and the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with the Warriors falling 106-91, it was darn close. SF Glenn Robinson III wasn't much of a difference maker for Golden State; he finished with only eight points on 4-for-10 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Chicago was able to grind out a solid victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, winning 106-99. Chicago's PG Zach LaVine filled up the stat sheet. He had 25 points in addition to six rebounds.

Chicago's win lifted them to 8-14 while Golden State's loss dropped them down to 4-19. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Chicago has only been able to knock down 42.60% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. Golden State has experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 43% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.70

Odds

The Bulls are a 4.5-point favorite against the Warriors.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 212

Series History

Golden State have won eight out of their last nine games against Chicago.