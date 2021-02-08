Who's Playing
Washington @ Chicago
Current Records: Washington 5-15; Chicago 9-13
What to Know
This Monday, the Chicago Bulls are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.23 points per game. They will square off against the Washington Wizards at 8 p.m. ET Monday at United Center. If the contest is anything like the Bulls' 133-130 victory from their previous meeting in December, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Chicago made easy work of the Orlando Magic this past Saturday and carried off a 118-92 win. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Chicago had established a 95-64 advantage. Their shooting guard Zach LaVine did his thing and shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 39 points and seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for Washington as they lost 119-97 to the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Washington was down 102-73 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Washington's loss came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Bradley Beal, who had 31 points in addition to six boards. Beal hadn't helped his team much against the Miami Heat this past Friday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Chicago is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.
Chicago's win lifted them to 9-13 while Washington's defeat dropped them down to 5-15. We'll see if the Bulls can repeat their recent success or if the Wizards bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBC Sports Chicago
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulls are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Chicago have won 11 out of their last 20 games against Washington.
- Dec 31, 2020 - Chicago 133 vs. Washington 130
- Dec 29, 2020 - Chicago 115 vs. Washington 107
- Feb 23, 2020 - Chicago 126 vs. Washington 117
- Feb 11, 2020 - Washington 126 vs. Chicago 114
- Jan 15, 2020 - Chicago 115 vs. Washington 106
- Dec 18, 2019 - Chicago 110 vs. Washington 109
- Apr 03, 2019 - Chicago 115 vs. Washington 114
- Mar 20, 2019 - Chicago 126 vs. Washington 120
- Feb 09, 2019 - Washington 134 vs. Chicago 125
- Dec 28, 2018 - Chicago 101 vs. Washington 92
- Apr 01, 2018 - Chicago 113 vs. Washington 94
- Feb 10, 2018 - Washington 101 vs. Chicago 90
- Dec 31, 2017 - Washington 114 vs. Chicago 110
- Mar 17, 2017 - Washington 112 vs. Chicago 107
- Jan 10, 2017 - Washington 101 vs. Chicago 99
- Dec 21, 2016 - Washington 107 vs. Chicago 97
- Nov 12, 2016 - Chicago 106 vs. Washington 95
- Mar 16, 2016 - Washington 117 vs. Chicago 96
- Feb 24, 2016 - Chicago 109 vs. Washington 104
- Jan 11, 2016 - Washington 114 vs. Chicago 100