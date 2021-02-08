Who's Playing

Washington @ Chicago

Current Records: Washington 5-15; Chicago 9-13

What to Know

This Monday, the Chicago Bulls are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.23 points per game. They will square off against the Washington Wizards at 8 p.m. ET Monday at United Center. If the contest is anything like the Bulls' 133-130 victory from their previous meeting in December, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Chicago made easy work of the Orlando Magic this past Saturday and carried off a 118-92 win. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Chicago had established a 95-64 advantage. Their shooting guard Zach LaVine did his thing and shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 39 points and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for Washington as they lost 119-97 to the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Washington was down 102-73 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Washington's loss came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Bradley Beal, who had 31 points in addition to six boards. Beal hadn't helped his team much against the Miami Heat this past Friday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Chicago is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.

Chicago's win lifted them to 9-13 while Washington's defeat dropped them down to 5-15. We'll see if the Bulls can repeat their recent success or if the Wizards bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulls are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Chicago have won 11 out of their last 20 games against Washington.