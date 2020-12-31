Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards welcome the Chicago Bulls to the nation's capital for an Eastern Conference battle on Thursday. The Wizards are looking for their first victory of the season after a disappointing 0-4 start. The Bulls are 1-3 in their own right, though Chicago toppled Washington on Tuesday. Lauri Markkanen (leg) is listed as questionable to play for the Bulls.

Tip-off is at 5 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. William Hill Sportsbook lists Washington as a 5.5-point home favorite, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 234.5 in the latest Bulls vs. Wizards odds. Before making any Wizards vs. Bulls picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two seasons. Dating back to last season, it is on a stunning 62-36 roll on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,200 on those selections alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bulls vs. Wizards. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NBA odds from William Hill and trends for Wizards vs. Bulls:

Bulls vs. Wizards spread: Wizards -5.5

Bulls vs. Wizards over-under: 234.5 points

Bulls vs. Wizards money line: Wizards -220; Bulls +190

CHI: The Bulls are 2-2 against the spread in 2020-21

WASH: The Wizards are 1-3 against the spread this season

Latest Odds: Washington Wizards -5.5 Bet Now

Why the Bulls can cover



The Bulls have some defined strengths to rely on, including a top-five free throw rate in the NBA to this point in the 2020-21 season. Chicago's offense is keyed by Zach LaVine, averaging 23.8 points per game, but Markkanen is also playing well, averaging 17.3 points and shooting 47.8 percent from three-point distance. Defensively, Chicago led the NBA in turnover creation last season and, in 2020-21, the Bulls are above-average in forcing a turnover on 16.3 percent of possessions.

Chicago's best attribute defensively has been rebounding, however, as the Bulls rank within the top five of the NBA in grabbing 78.5 percent of rebounds after forcing their opponent to miss a shot. Washington is a bottom-five offensive rebounding team, grabbing only 21.0 percent of its own misses, and the Bulls should close possessions effectively.

Why the Wizards can cover

The Wizards are led by an elite offensive backcourt with Beal and Russell Westbrook. Beal is averaging 32.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists to begin the 2020-21 season, and Westbrook is producing 19.0 points, 13.7 rebounds and 12.7 assists per game since joining Washington. The Bulls are also a bottom-tier team in free throw rate allowed, paving the way to potential damage at the charity stripe for Washington.

Defensively, Washington isn't elite by any stretch, but the Wizards do have above-average marks in shooting efficiency allowed and defensive rebound rate (76.1 percent) so far this season. From there, Chicago's offense is struggling in an overall sense, scoring fewer than 1.04 points per possession, committing a turnover on 17.5 percent of possessions and generating an offensive rebound after only 22.2 percent of missed shots.

How to make Bulls vs. Wizards picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, with 12 players projected to score in double figures. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Wizards vs. Bulls? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Bulls vs. Wizards spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.