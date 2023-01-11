The Chicago Bulls (19-22) will take on the Washington Wizards (17-24) at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Capital One Arena. The Bulls are 19-22 overall and are 10th in the East while Washington is 17-24 and is 12th in the conference. This will be the third meeting of the season between these two franchises and each team has one win in the series.

However, Washington is 1-0-1 against the spread in those two games, covering as 5-point underdogs in a 115-111 loss on Dec. 7 and pushing as 2-point favorites in a 102-100 win on Oct. 21. This time around, Chicago is favored by 1 point in the latest Bulls vs. Wizards odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 229.5.

Bulls vs. Wizards spread: Chicago -1

Bulls vs. Wizards over/under: 229.5 points

Bulls vs. Wizards money line: Chicago -115, Washington -105

What you need to know about the Bulls

The Bulls are coming off a 107-99 loss to the Boston Celtics on Monday where they were beaten 50-42 on the glass and outscored at the free-throw line 20-9. Zach LaVine had 27 points in the loss while Nikola Vucevic had a double-double on 21 points and 14 rebounds.

However, DeMar DeRozan only played 23 minutes in the game after suffering a quad injury and he's listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest in Washington. DeRozan hasn't missed a game all season for Chicago but the Bulls were 3-3 without him in the lineup last season.

What you need to know about the Wizards

Washington is coming off a 132-112 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday. Kristaps Porzingis had 23 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double, while Kyle Kuzma contributed 19 points and nine rebounds. However, the Wizards allowed a Pelicans squad that was without Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram to shoot 52.7% from the floor.

Porzingis is now listed as questionable for Wednesday's game with a rib injury and the Wizards will be without leading scorer Bradley Beal (hamstring). Corey Kispert (back) and Daniel Gafford (ankle) are also questionable while No. 10 overall draft pick Johnny Davis (hip) is listed as out.

