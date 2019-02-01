Bulls waive Carmelo Anthony after trade with Rockets; 10-time NBA All-Star becomes a free agent

Carmelo Anthony will be searching for another NBA team.

On Friday, the Oklahoma City Thunder acquired a protected 2020 second-round pick from the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot and cash considerations. In addition, the acquisition cleared the way for the Bulls to officially waive Carmelo Anthony, making him a free agent.

Bulls make trade official, send protected 2020 2nd-round pick to Thunder for Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and cash while waiving Carmelo Anthony. Unlike other two cash deals, Bulls will hold on to Luwawu-Cabarrot, a former 1st-round pick. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) February 1, 2019

The Bulls, back in action on Friday against the Hornets (7 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV), never required Anthony to report to the team after he was acquired in a trade from the Houston Rockets. The Rockets signed Anthony to a one-year deal after he was bought out by the Atlanta Hawks following a three-team trade with the Thunder during the offseason.

Anthony hasn't played since Nov. 8 against the Oklahoma City Thunder when he connected on just one of his 11 shots in a 98-80 loss. In 10 games with the Rockets this season, the veteran forward averaged just 13.4 points and grabbed 5.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 32.8 percent from beyond the arc.