Teams seeking to get back into the win column clash when the Chicago Bulls face the Washington Wizards in an Eastern Conference matchup on Tuesday. Chicago is coming off a 120-110 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, while Washington dropped a 121-115 decision to the Brooklyn Nets that same day. The Bulls (29-49), who have lost seven in a row, are 11-27 on the road this season. The Wizards (17-61), who have dropped six straight, are 11-27 on their home court. Chicago is expected to be without Matas Buzelis (illness), Josh Giddey (hamstring), Nick Richards (elbow) and Anfernee Simons (wrist). Washington won't have Kyshawn George (elbow), Alex Sarr (toe) or Trae Young (quad).

Tipoff from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Bulls are a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Bulls vs. Wizards odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 250.5. Before making any Bulls vs. Wizards picks, check out the Bulls vs. Wizards predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 25 on a sizzling 47-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Bulls vs. Wizards 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Wizards vs. Bulls:

Bulls vs. Wizards spread: Chicago -6.5 at DraftKings Bulls vs. Wizards over/under: 250.5 points Bulls vs. Wizards money line: Chicago -242, Washington +198 Bulls vs. Wizards picks: See picks at SportsLine Bulls vs. Wizards streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Bulls vs. Wizards predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Bulls vs. Wizards, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (250.5). The Under has hit in eight of the last 10 head-to-head matchups. The Under has also hit in three of the past four Chicago games, and in 41 of 78 games this season. Washington has the 25th-best offense in the league, averaging 113.1 points, while Chicago averages 116.1, 14th-best.

The SportsLine model is projecting the Bulls to have just three players scoring 13 or more points, led by Leonard Miller's 22.5 points. Will Riley is projected to lead the Wizards with 16.7 points scored. The teams are projected to combine for 239 total points, making the Under the value play. See the spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Wizards vs. Bulls picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Bulls vs. Wizards, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bulls vs. Wizards spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.